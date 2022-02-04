A Hazel Park man is in the Mason County Jail after being arraigned Thursday on three felony charges and a misdemeanor charge, including a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation.
Jonathan Michael Jones, 35, 23321 Cayuga Ave., Hazel Park, was arraigned Thursday in 79th District Court by Magistrate Glenn Jackson III on felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony count of felony firearms and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence as well as the other felony count.
According to a press release from the Michigan State Police's Seventh District in Gaylord, Jones was allegedly in a relationship with a Manistee woman in 2021. The resident, on Sept. 19, 2021, reported multiple assaults while the pair and their child were traveling.
In August 2021, the Manistee woman traveled to Florida to visit Jones and his family, according to the release. The pair spent time together in Florida and Tennessee. When the couple returned to Michigan, the assaults allegedly began.
She stated she was first assaulted while they were staying in hotel in Grand Rapids, according to the release. Another alleged assault also occurred while traveling on I-96. A third alleged assault took place when the couple were staying in a hotel in Ludington, and he also allegedly threatened to kill her and their child. During the third assault, he allegedly threatened the woman with a handgun.
The release stated the woman was taken to her home in Manistee, and he left. The victim believed Jones returned to Florida.
Following an investigation by the Michigan State Police's Cadillac Post, the Mason County Prosecutor's office authorized a warrant for his arrest on Dec. 14, 2021, according to the release. The State Police was notified Jones was in the Detroit Detention Center, and he was taken to the Mason County Jail on Tuesday.
Jackson set Jones' bond at $40,000, cash only. One of the stipulations of the bond is that he does not contact the victim nor can he go "anywhere in the City of Manistee." His probable cause hearing is Feb. 16.