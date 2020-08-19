CADILLAC – District Health Department No. 10 announced Wednesday that it received notification that a Manistee County resident died due to COVID-19 on Friday, August 14.
According to a release from the health department, the individual was a female in her 50s who died at her home.
“We wish to convey our deepest sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” stated Dr. Jennifer Morse, health department medical director, in a press releae. “We continue to urge the public to be vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a proper face covering, social distancing, avoiding touching your face and washing your hands often.”
The department urges the public to rely on official sources for information. The health department continues to provide the latest information on its website at www.dhd10.org/coronavirus. Michigan updates are available online at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, and national updates are online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.