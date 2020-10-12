CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 announced Monday morning the first death in Mason County from COVID-19 in a press release.
The health department stated that the individual is a man was in his 60s, and he died on Oct. 9.
“We are saddened to learn of this death and wish to convey our deepest sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” stated Kevin Hughes, the health department’s health officer. “We continue to urge the public to be vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a proper face covering, social distancing, avoiding touching your face, and washing your hands often.”
The health department asks the public to rely on official sources for information. The health department continues to provide the latest information www.dhd10.org/coronavirus. Michigan updates are available at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, and national updates are at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.