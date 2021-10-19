District Health Department No. 10 is helping communities prepare for the upcoming flu season by offering flu vaccines to children, adults and seniors. In a press release, the health department stated that flu season is unpredictable, and with COVID-19 still spreading, it is more important than ever to protect you and your family against influenza by getting an annual flu shot.
This year, DHD10 will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine along with the flu vaccine. In Mason County, is hosting a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., in Ludington.
The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Please bring your insurance cards and your driver’s license with you.
Many health insurance plans now cover the cost of flu vaccines. If not, DHD10 may be able to help through Vaccines for Children and other programs. The health department can bill the following Medicare, Medicare Health Plans, Medicaid, Medicaid Health Plans, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Blue Care Network, Priority Health, McLaren Commercial, ASR, United Health Care, and Tricare with an insurance card present at the time of appointment. It is important to be aware of your insurance benefit rules.
Medicare can only be billed for flu, pneumococcal or PCV13 shots.
Blue Care Network excludes Mercy partnered plans.
If you are unable to attend one of the scheduled clinics, call 888-217-3904 to schedule your flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine at the DHD10 office.
For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm.