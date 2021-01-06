District Health Department No. 10 announced it continues to vaccinate individuals in the state’s Phase 1A of the priority group, and it is working on plans for the next group in Phase 1B.

According to a press release from the health department, to date, the department has vaccinated approximately 604 individuals including department staff, EMS, medical first responders and medical care facilities.

The department stated that it was notified that it will receive additional vaccines weekly, and it plans to expand its efforts to vaccinate those people in the state’s Phase 1A priority group.

“Clinics are scheduled this week for the health care provider priority group in Phase 1A and from they will be on a rolling weekly schedule,” the release stated.

The department noted that its supply of vaccines is “severely limited,” and it plans to target its efforts to those people are the highest-risk workers until supplies pick up.

“As our vaccines pick up, and as we receive second dose allotments, we will increase clinics to meet the new need including non-traditional clinic days/hours,” the department stated. “While vaccine supplies are limited, vaccine clinics are invite-only and are scheduled at specific times.

“They are not walk-in vaccination clinics.”

The Phase 1A group includes paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home as well as residents in long-term care facilities, according to the press release.

There are three priority groups within Phase 1A. The first priority group is targeted for those individuals deemed to keep health care infrastructure open and functioning including hospitals, critical care units and for emergency medical response.

The groups of workers include emergency medical service providers, including medical first responders; general medical floor; emergency department; and, intensive care units.

The second priority group includes those that work and live within long-term care facilities. The group includes staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities, psychiatric hospitals, homes for the aged, adult foster care centers and assisted living facilities. It also includes home health care workers caring for high-risk clients with large patient loads.

The third priority group includes individuals needed to keep health care infrastructure functioning, and the group is divided into three segments: workers who work directly with patients who conduct high-risk procedures such as dentists, endoscopy and dialysis; workers who have direct patient contact including outpatient, urgent care, ambulatory care and home health care; workers with specialized skills who have indirect patient contact such as those at hospital and public health laboratories, pharmacies and medical waste handlers.

For Phase 1B, the health department stated that it is still working on its plans for the vaccination clinics.

“We will launch a pre-registration process for individuals to schedule their vaccine and will notify those in Phase 1B when it is launched,” the department stated. “Again, while vaccine supplies are limited, vaccine clinics are invite-only and are scheduled at specific times. They are not walk-in vaccination clinics.”

The department stated the pre-registration has not started, and there is not going to be any early registration or sign-up.

“We will notify the public via press release, social media, our website at www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine, and our Public Health Alert,” the department stated. “If you have not subscribed to our Public Health Alert, please do so at www.dhd10.org/subscribe. We ask for your patience as we prepare for Phase 1B.”

The individuals for Phase 1B includes those who are 65-years-old or older and frontline essential workers critical infrastructure. Those frontline workers were defined as those who are higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 because their work-related duties must be performed on-site and where social distancing can’t be maintained. Those frontline workers include police officers, first responders, frontline state and federal workers, jail and prison staff and pre-kindergarten through 12th grade teachers and childcare providers.

According to the release, if there is more sub-prioritization needed of frontline essential workers due to limited vaccine supply, MDHHS will consider prioritizing workers in locations where high rates of transmission and/or outbreaks have occurred and workers who are at increased risk for severe illness based on age or underlying medical conditions.

Michigan residents seeking more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can visit www.michigan.gov/covidvaccine. Locally, go to www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine, where residents may find answers to questions. For COVID-related questions, email the department at covid@dhd10.org or call its COVID Hotline at 231-305-8675.