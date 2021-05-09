District Health Department No. 10 has launched a short survey to gather input on the COVID-19 vaccine in order to better understand why some have been reluctant to receive it, and to assess any factors that may be preventing individuals from doing so.

The goal is to gain a better understanding of how to reach individuals who have not yet been vaccinated, the health department stated in a press release.

The survey asks if respondents have been vaccinated or not. If the answer is no, there are follow-up questions about why that is the case. Possible options include hesitation due to the side effects of the vaccine, transportation, the convenience of clinic times, a general lack of concern about the severity of the virus, and an option to write in another reason.

The survey gives respondents a chance to explain what, if anything, would make them more willing to receive the vaccine. It also asks for suggestions on possible community clinic locations and times that would be the most convenient for those looking to get vaccinated. Other demographic information is also included, such as age range and county of residence.

The survey will be available for a couple of weeks to capture as much information as possible. To participate in the survey, visit https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6322393/community-vaccine-input.

Mobile clinic

District Health Department No. 10 has also been working on community outreach to ensure the vaccine is readily available and accessible.

“We now have a mobile clinic that staff can take out into the community to offer the COVID-19 vaccine,” stated Kevin Hughes, health officer. “If your community is hosting an event or festival and you would like (the health department) to come and offer the vaccine, please let us know in this survey or email us at covid@dhd10.org.”

The health department recently took the mobile clinic to the Mesick Mushroom Festival and vaccinated members of the carnival staff, as well as festival attendees.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, go to www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine.