District Health Department No. 10 is hosting two offsite COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the general public on Wednesday, April 28, at Little River Casino Resort and Double JJ Ranch. Clinic times and locations are as follows:
• Little River Casino Resort, 2700 Orchard Hwy. in Manistee, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; walk-ins welcome from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Schedule online at: https://ph-district10.as.me/immscovidcasino202104. Those who don't have a computer or internet can call (231) 349-4178 for assistance.
Available at the clinics will be first doses of the Moderna vaccine, as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people age 18 and older.
Little River Casino Resort is offering $10 Free Play to anyone getting their vaccine at this clinic.
• Double JJ Resort, Back Forty, 5900 S. Water Road in Rothbury, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; walk-ins welcome from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Schedule online at https://ph-district10.as.me/covid2021dbljj0416r5. Those who don't have internet access can call (231) 674-5218 for assistance.
Available will be the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 16 and older, and Johnson & Johnson for anyone 18 and older.