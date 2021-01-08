CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 announced Friday morning that its COVID-19 vaccination clinics were at capacity because of a shortage of the vaccine.
In a press release Friday, the department stated that the registration link on its website was removed and it will be replaced when it is able to schedule appointments again.
“Unfortunately, the state was unable to supply the number of doses we ordered, which requires us to make adjustments to our vaccine clinics,” stated Kevin Hughes, health officer for the department in the release. “We understand this disruption may cause frustration, but please know we are doing everything we can to deliver the vaccine as soon as the supply is accessible.”
Some individuals who are currently scheduled to receive the vaccine next week may be canceled or rescheduled. The department stated it will notify those individuals via email if an appointment is canceled or rescheduled.
The department will resume scheduling as soon as it has access to more vaccines, and it apologized for any inconveniences. It also asked for patience in getting the vaccine together.