Areas across Michigan are seeing an explosion of tick activity this year. As the weather becomes nicer and people head outdoors to enjoy nature, District Health Department No. 10 is reminding everyone to exercise proper precautions to prevent human-tick interactions.

Proper precautions include:

• Being aware of surroundings. Most tick encounters happen in shady, moist wooded and grassy areas and fields near wooded areas;

• Applying EPA-registered insect repellent that contains 20-percent or more DEET, picaridin or IR3535, to skin or clothing according to label’s instructions;

• Wearing clothing that has been treated with permethrin;

• Walking in the center of trails and avoid areas with tall grass and brush;

• Conducting a full-body check of yourself and your pets for ticks after spending time outdoors;

• Drying clothing on high heat for 60 minutes to kill any remaining ticks;

• Taking a shower as soon as you can after coming indoors; and

• Talking to your vet about tick bite prevention products for your pets.

Michigan also offers tick identification resources to residents and visitors for free. Physical ticks can be placed in a container and mailed to MDHHS, or photos can be submitted to MDHHS-Bugs@michigan.gov.

Questions regarding ticks and other vectors should be directed to the health department's environmental health division at 888-217-3904.

Additional information regarding ticks and Lyme disease can be found at the following links:

• MDHHS- Emerging Disease Issues- Lyme Disease

• MDHHS- Ticks

• MDHHS- Instructions for Tick Submission

• CDC- Lyme Disease

• MDHHS- Tick Bite Prevention in Michigan’s Outdoors