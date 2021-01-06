Due to the enormous volume of calls from those asking to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, District Health Department No. 10 had to temporarily deactivate the COVID hotline, according to a press release.
In her press conference today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced opening the COVID-19 vaccine up to Phase 1B beginning Jan. 11. Whitmer also changed the age range to include individuals aged 65 and older and adjusted those considered essential workers in Phase 1B.
“The majority of the calls coming into our hotline were from individuals who now fall into the updated Phase 1B and want to know how to get scheduled to receive the vaccine,” stated Kevin Hughes, health officer for the health department, in a press release. “We completely understand that individuals are anxious to get their vaccine, and we ask for continued patience as we work to put our processes in place to make this happen as quickly as possible. Once our staff can get caught up on returning calls, we will consider reactivating the hotline."
The department will launch an electronic link for individuals in Phase 1B, beginning with those aged 65 and older, to pre-register for vaccine as early as Thursday. There will be an alternative way for this group to register that do not have access to the internet and we will announce that shortly, according to the release.
As a reminder, while vaccine supplies are limited, vaccine clinics are invite-only and are scheduled at specific times, the release stated. They are not walk-in vaccination clinics.
At this time, the department is asking that individuals please refrain from calling the department to ask about scheduling the vaccine. The department will continue to keep its communities updated via press release, social media, its website at www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine and the department's Public Health Alert. To subscribe to the alert, go to at www.dhd10.org/subscribe.