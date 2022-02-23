The City of Ludington and the Mason-Lake Conservation District are working together on preserving the Eastern hemlock from an invasive pest known as Hemlock woolly adelgid after the invasive was located within Cartier Park.

Plastic or metal tags are dotting trees within Ludington’s Cartier Park on all of the hemlock trees, a sign of an effort to preserve them. It is important to leave these tags in place, to help preserve the related research and allow the trees to be treated in summer, the conservation district stated in a press release.

The conservation district conducts routine, early detection surveys each winter on thousands of acres of land in its service area to help monitor existing infestations and catch new ones before they become severe. This survey effort entails checking the undersides of hemlock branches for white ovisacs (waxy masses) and led to the recent detection of Hemlock woolly adelgid in Cartier Park, according to the release.

If an area or property is determined to be positive for the invasive, a delimitation survey is conducted, often in conjunction with Ottawa Conservation District, in which every hemlock tree within an 800-foot buffer of an infestation is measured and tagged, according to the release.

Once this is completed, each tree is treated during the late spring and summer months with an insecticide to contain and eliminate the infestation. These treatments are typically effective for 5-7 years and prevent infestations during that time, according to the release.

Outside of Mason County, many other organizations are doing similar work to protect hemlocks all over Michigan, typically with extensive collaboration to help distribute the efforts required for such a large undertaking to be realized, according to the release.

Efforts in Mason County and surrounding areas are possible through funding from a grant from the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. All expenses related to survey and treatments currently known in Mason County are fully covered through this grant, according to the release.

Hemlock woolly adelgid is a small, aphid-like insect native to East Asia that was first detected in the United States in Richmond, Virginia, in 1951. Since then, the insect has been detected in 20 U.S. states along the East Coast and in the Midwest, Michigan being one of them. There are two generations of the invasive that hatch per year: one in early spring (sistens) and one in mid-summer (progrediens), according to the release.

In North America, these generations are all female and reproduce asexually. Infestations can spread very quickly, as a single individual lays between 100-300 eggs per generation.

During the spring and summer months, these eggs hatch into “crawlers”, which are mobile larvae that can spread between trees via wind, birds, squirrels, vehicles, forestry equipment, nursery stock and even clothing.

During the fall and winter, Hemlock woolly adelgid is immobile and feeds on sap, surrounding itself with a white, fluffy ovisac about the size of a poppyseed. This ovisac is what earns the invasive its name and is exactly what forest professionals look for when surveying for new detections, according to the release.

Hemlock woolly adelgid poses a significant threat to Eastern Hemlock trees, and an infestation can kill a large, otherwise healthy tree in less than a decade. The insect feeds by attaching itself to the undersides of hemlock branches, between the base of the needle and the stem and sucks the sap out of the tree. The tree responds to this stress by cutting off sap circulation to those branches, weakening and eventually killing the tree if the infestation is not remedied.

Because infestations spread rapidly, hemlock woolly adelgid can quickly overtake large hemlock-dominated forests, as they have already done along the East Coast. Hemlocks are incredibly important to riparian and wetland ecosystems as they provide protection against soil erosion, shading and water-cooling effects and are a source of shelter to wildlife due to their thick canopy.