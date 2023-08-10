LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer named Jared Henry as the Manistee County Probate judge Thursday, according to a press release from the governor's office.
Henry served as the first chief public defender in Manistee and Benzie counties following the creation of the area’s regional public defender’s office in March 2019. Previously, Henry worked as an associate attorney for the Law Office of Krolczyk and Quinn and as attorney magistrate for the 85th District Court in Manistee.
Henry has also served as the 85th District Court administrator, and he is co-founder of Manistee County’s 85th District Court Sobriety Court, where he initially served as project manager and currently works as a defense attorney.
Outside of his legal duties, Henry serves as the treasurer of the Manistee County Bar Association and is a member of the Manistee County Jaycees.
“I am humbled and honored to receive Gov. Whitmer’s appointment to the Manistee probate bench,” stated Henry in a press release. “I am committed to treating those who appear before the court with respect and will strive to provide an ample opportunity to be heard. I endeavor to be prepared for every case and provide a fair and impartial result based upon the evidence admitted and the applicable law.”
Henry graduated from with a bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University and earned his Juris Doctor at University of Detroit Mercy School of Law.
This selection was made to fill a partial term following the retirement of Judge Thomas Brunner. Henry’s term will commence on Aug. 28, 2023, and expire at noon on Jan. 1, 2025.