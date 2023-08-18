As part of Ludington’s sesquicentennial celebration, the Mason County Historical Society is offering a cemetery walk from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26.
This guided tour will take participants through the heart of Ludington’s heritage, visiting the city’s two main cemeteries, Pere Marquette Cemetery and Lakeview Cemetery.
Led by Bill Anderson, a prominent historian and advocate for the city’s cultural treasures, this cemetery walk, organizers say it will be an engaging and enlightening experience, according to a press release.
“Bill is the perfect choice to lead the tours,” stated Rebecca Berringer, Mason County Historical Society executive director, in the release. “He is so well versed in Mason County history and is an engaging speaker and tour leader.”
The tour, aptly named “If These Graves Could Talk,” will feature the sudden appearance of actors portraying 14 of Ludington’s leading lights. Rick Plummer, a retired theater professor, has meticulously researched the historical characters and crafted the scripts for these compelling interactions.
“The cemetery tours that Bill and I have put together in the past have been greatly received by visitors and residents alike,” stated Plummer in the release. “They really like to experience these figures springing to life and speaking about their time and part in Ludington’s growth.”
This year’s cemetery walk goes beyond the known figures and includes a fresh addition from Lakeview’s Potters, or Pauper’s, Field, as revealed by Anderson, the release stated.
“I’ve been doing a good deal of research on this often overlooked section of the cemetery and the unfortunate souls resting there,” stated Anderson. “I’m certain the audience will learn so much about our past, not just from these figures, but from others throughout the tour.”
The Sesquicentennial Cemetery Walk is made possible with support of event sponsors Patten Monument Group and Wyman Funeral Home.
James Jensen, Mason County Historical Society board president, stated the tour emphasizes the society’s commitment to bringing history to life.
“This cemetery walk is an excellent way for tour-goers to learn fascinating aspects about these figures and our fine city’s past,” he stated.
To join this journey into Ludington’s history, interested participants must secure tickets. Tickets are priced at $20 per person and can be purchased online at masoncountymihistory.org/events.
For further information about the Sesquicentennial Cemetery Walk or ticket inquiries, please contact Rebecca Berringer at 231-843-4808 x102 or email her at rebecca@mchshistory.org.