The Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation recently donated five ultra-low-temperature freezers to District Health Department No. 10, according to a press release from Spectrum Health.

The freezers, which cost $23,250, will store large amounts of COVID-19 vaccine and keep the vaccine viable for a longer period of time. Each freezer is set to -86 degrees Celsius.

Kevin Hughes, health officer at District Health Department No. 10, is thankful for the donation.

“We have recently added a mobile van that serves as a vaccine clinic on wheels,” Hughes stated in the press release. “The new van enables us to go into communities where vaccine availability is a challenge and offer vaccination to those who want it. The freezers we received from the local Spectrum Health Foundation will help us to keep enough vaccine on hand to keep the mobile van stocked as well as our facility in Ludington.”

The mobile clinic will not only distribute vaccines, but it will be fully operational for taking care of other health concerns and needs. Hughes noted that the van has already been to several communities, including a Lions Club food truck in Luther, the Mushroom Festival in Mesick and the hazardous waste drop off in White Cloud.

“We have made great progress in getting vaccines to people who may not have had the time or ability to receive a dose,” Hughes stated in the release. “I really want to thank the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation board for its generous donation of the ultra-low-temp freezers. It’s helping us expand vaccine availability across our service area.”

Roseann Sanders, a nurse who retired from District Health Department No. 10 just prior to the pandemic but returned to help in the fight against COVID-19, showed several Ludington Hospital foundation board members one of the freezers and demonstrated the protective equipment needed to handle the frigid vaccine.

“Negative 86 degrees is extremely cold!” she stated in the release.

Sanders stated she just could not ease into retirement when such a dire health crisis struck.

Kaley Petersen, director of community services and Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation, is pleased with the partnership.

“Improving the health of our community is a mission we share with our area Health Department,” she stated in the release. “The foundation board was excited to fulfill this need so that more people across West Michigan can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“Our foundation board remains committed to supporting the evolving healthcare needs as a result of COVID-19” stated Scott Smith, chair of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation, in the release. “We are excited to support increasing vaccine accessibility.”

Jeremy Vronko, chief operating officer at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and the person overseeing vaccine distribution, agreed.

“We value the partnership we have with District Health Department No. 10 and other community organizations in responding to COVID-19 and other health needs. Working together is important in fulfilling our mission of improving health, inspiring hope and saving lives,” Vronko stated in the release.