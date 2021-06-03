Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital earned a gold level designation for maternal care from the Michigan Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health (MI AIM).

MI AIM works with birthing hospitals to reduce and eliminate preventable maternal mortality and severe morbidity. Hospitals implement structured “safety bundle” plans to improve health outcomes for mothers to combat the leading causes of maternal mortality such as obstetric hemorrhage and severe hypertension.

“We’re pleased with our MI AIM gold designation and extremely proud of our team of nurses, physicians, advanced practice providers and technicians, along with our quality team for the work they do every day to keep patients safe,” said Meleah Mariani, chief nursing officer at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. “Patient safety is always our top priority, and this maternal care award is confirmation of our efforts.”

Safety bundle plans help hospitals by defining actionable protocols, education, equipment and drills to prevent and treat serious maternal events.

Hospital designations were announced in late May. Seven Spectrum Health Hospitals earned top-level designation, including:

• Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids

• Gerber Memorial Hospital in Fremont

• United Hospital in Greenville

• Big Rapids Hospital in Big Rapids

• Pennock Hospital in Hastings

• Zeeland Community Hospital in Zeeland

• Lakeland Hospital in Niles