Students who are struggling in school will benefit from a $15,000 House of Flavors Inc. grant to the Rotary Club of Ludington, which will benefit the STRIVE program.

The club and program’s leaders are grateful for the funds, the second $15,000 gift in two years.

“We thank House of Flavors and their continued support of our STRIVE program. Their grant will allow us to expand our program in the future,” said Rotarian Dan Sleeman.

Sleeman established STRIVE and two years ago resumed leadership of the program, which he runs with co-coordinator Patti Klevorn and Ludington High School Assistant Principal Steve Forsberg, both fellow Rotarians.

STRIVE, which stands for Students Taking a Renewed Interest in the Value of Education, matches high school seniors who are at risk of not graduating with Rotary mentors who encourage the students and help connect them with needed resources. The club also offers scholarships and financial incentives for attendance, improving grades, volunteering and even matches some of their job earnings.

The hope is to expand the program to include students in the ninth grade.

The program fits in with the mission of ice cream manufacturer House of Flavors Inc., said Dominic Garza, the company’s chief operating officer, and a fellow Rotarian and STRIVE mentor.

“STRIVE is such a positive and impactful program for at-risk LHS seniors. This generous gift from House of Flavors will allow the Rotary Club of Ludington and Ludington High School to continue and expand upon our 25 year long partnership helping students find success in school and beyond,” said Forsberg.

The funds will be added to the Rotary Club of Ludington STRIVE endowment within the Community Foundation for Mason County.

“We are so thankful for the generosity of House of Flavors Inc., who offer these grants to local entities working on projects to improve the community in which they serve. It’s a pleasure to receive funds from an organization that certainly reflects our motto of Service Above Self,” said club President Chad Inabinet. “This additional round of funding will allow us to not only continue the great work this program has already accomplished, but allow us to reach our future goals of expanding this program to more students.”