The Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection day is scheduled for Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at three locations within Oceana, Mason and Manistee counties. The collection site in Mason County will be held at Mason County Road Commission located at 510 E. State St., Scottville.

This is an annual call to clean out your basement, garage or barn and look for old products that require safe disposal.

The most commonly accepted materials include used motor oil and automotive fluids, electronics, chemicals, oil-based paints, batteries and medications. These items are considered hazardous because they could cause contamination to our environment, particularly our drinking and surface water if dumped or leaked. They are also rarely accepted through regular landfills. By bringing items to the HHW event, these products are reused, recycled, or safely disposed of by our certified contractors and ensures that waste stays out of our local soil and water. The event is held only once a year, so don’t miss the opportunity.

The three-county HHW committee that plans and coordinates the event has been challenged in recent years with maintaining the same level of services in the face of sharply rising disposal costs. Please note that every pound of waste costs $1.08 to dispose and the average carload drops off $84 of materials. To keep costs down, part of the solution is to help educate the community on other options for disposing of certain items.

Please consider these alternate, year-round options:

• Motor oil: Autozone takes unmixed oils year-round;

• Electronics: now accepted locally at Padnos and Goodwill;

• Lightbulbs and tool batteries: Lowe’s or Home Depot;

• Medications and Controlled substances: County sheriff’s department, Ludington

Police Department, and on Health Department collection days;

• Household batteries: no longer contain mercury so can be thrown in trash;

• Appliances: accepted at Padnos; for Great Lakes Energy members can

recycle appliances for a rebate on Aug. 13. Must register with GLE ahead of

the collection day.

• Unused paints and stains: Consider donating to Habitat for Humanity.

All Conservation District programs and services are offered on a nondiscriminatory basis without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, marital status, or handicap.

Items that are not accepted include tires, styrofoam and latex paint, among others.

For a full listing of materials accepted and unaccepted, go to www.mason-

lakeconservation.org or visit your local township or Conservation District office and request a brochure.

The event is possible every year thanks to financial support from the counties,

townships, municipalities and District Health Department No. 10 in the three-county area, as well as donations from supporting organizations such as AFFEW, the Fin & Feather Club, Hamlin Lake Preservation Society, Pere Marquette Watershed Council, as well as from private donors. The committee’s goal for pre-event fundraising is $49,000. As of the end of July, the committee is within $3,000 of reaching that goal. Donations at the time of drop off are welcome and necessary to keep the event open for the full, allotted time.

A suggested donation of $15 per car/truck load will help generate an additional $9,000 to support this year’s collection.

If you’d like to learn more about the collection event or how to get involved as a volunteer, visit www.mason-lakeConservation.org or call (231) 757-3707 ext. 5.