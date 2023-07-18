Two Hudsonville boys and their mother, who were struggling in the water off of the north break wall Monday afternoon, were rescued by four Good Samaritans who were walking on the structure.
The boy’s mother, a 39-year-old Hudsonville woman who went in the water after the boys, was transported to Corewell Health in Ludington by Life EMS. She was treated and released.
The boys, ages 7 and 10, as well as the rescuers, were not injured in the incident.
The Ludington Police Department has identified the rescuers as Eric and Chelsea Rottman, Frank Schwartz and Megan Styf. Eric is employed as a Paw Paw police officer.
Police and first responders were called to Stearns Park at 12:46 p.m. on Monday. Also responding were the Mason County Sheriff’s Office marine officer, Ludington Fire Department, Michigan State Police and Life EMS.
Ludington Police Captain Steve Wietrzykowski reminds residents and visitors of the dangers associated with swimming near break wall structures and the importance of observing the no swimming area boundaries.
He said it is especially dangerous to swim next to these structures during rough water conditions.
The Lake Michigan water temperature Monday was 66 degrees, according to the NOAA buoy.