U.S. Rep Bill Huizenga on Thursday announced the start of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for high school students across Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District.
“Students across West Michigan have a history of creating and designing incredible works of art for the Congressional Art Competition,” said Huizenga. “People from around the country and across the globe will view what the talented 2nd District students bring to life. With this year marking the 40th anniversary of the Congressional Art Competition, I look forward to seeing students showcase their artistic ability and soar to even greater heights.”
All original entries should be submitted to Congressman Huizenga’s Office in Grandville. Entries are limited to one per student. The deadline to submit art is 5 p.m. on Monday, April 18.
The submissions will be reviewed by a panel of local art and design professionals. The top 12 student artists will be invited to attend a reception here in West Michigan where the winner will be announced on May 2.
The winning piece will be displayed in the “Cannon Tunnel” that connects the U.S. Capitol and the Cannon House Office Building. The winning artist will also have the opportunity to attend a national meeting of student artists in Washington, D.C. The second and third place artists will have their work put on display in Huizenga’s Grandville Office.
The rules for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition can be found here. All questions regarding the competition, submitting a piece of art, or to arrange dropping off art, can be directed to Presley in Huizenga’s Grandville Office. The office can be reached by calling (616) 570-0917.