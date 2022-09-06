VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s Humankind series will host the event, “After Work: Recovering Virtue Beyond the Selfish System,” a presentation by University of Iowa Professor, Dr. Benjamin Hunnicutt, next week.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 via Zoom. The link for the event is bit.ly/humankindfall22. The event is free and open to everyone.

Hunnicutt’s presentation is part of Humankind’s sixth year devoted to exploring the question, “What is the future of work?”

Hunnicutt is a historian at the University of Iowa. He has spent most of his career attempting to understand why Americans work so much when the goal of human progress has always been to increase the amount of time devoted to leisure and recreation.

He is the author of many books on the history of work in American society, including "Work Without End: Abandoning Shorter Hours for the Right to Work" (1987), "Kellogg's Six-Hour Day" (1995), "Free Time: The Forgotten American Dream" (2013), and "The Age of Experiences: Harnessing Happiness to the New Economy" (2020). Additionally, he has written for The Wall Street Journal, Politico and Huffington Post.

Hunnicutt has also appeared in a variety of radio and television broadcast programming, including ABC News, NBC News, The Today Show and the Charlie Rose program.

He is the past chair of leisure studies and head of the division of physical education at the University of Iowa. He has also served as a consultant for businesses and unions interested in pursuing shorter work hours and how increased leisure time can improve employee and community well-being.

“We are honored and delighted to have Professor Hunnicutt join us for this year’s Humankind series,” said Dr. Matt Sanderson, WSCC professor of philosophy and ethics and chair of the Humankind planning team. “He is a perfect speaker for this year’s focus on the future of work because he has spent his long career as a professor exploring the history of work with an eye towards how work can be improved for the future. His work is often cited in explorations of the future of work, and he has been involved in transforming work’s future on the practical level consulting for business and industry. His presentation will deepen our understanding of work’s past while also challenging us to think differently about the future.”

Humankind is WSCC’s arts and culture lecture series. The series consists of lectures, presentations, workshops, art exhibitions, film series and more.

For more information about Humankind, please visit westshore.edu or contact Dr. Sanderson at mwsanderson@westshore.edu or (231) 843-5937.