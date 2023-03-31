VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Humankind Series is hosting an exhibition of artist Megan Young’s works titled, "With What We Could Carry." The exhibition will be presented at the college’s Manierre Dawson gallery, and is free and open to the public.
The exhibition opens on Thursday, April 6, and runs through Friday, April 28. The opening reception will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the gallery.
With this exhibition, gallery receptions will begin to mirror the Student Senate’s lunch time food offerings. For this exhibition reception the college will be presenting a mac and cheese bar which will be free and open to the public.
Through sculpture and computational rendering, Young explores the complexities of heritage, labor and technological advancement. Her work juxtaposes ancient construction methods against digital fabrication processes, while considering how past models are shaping our visions for the future.
For more information on Young’s works visit www.MegLouise.info.
“Megan’s works afford us an opportunity to look at the intersection of labor, cultural memory, and technology as a means to learn, document and archive,” said art professor and curator Eden Ünlüata-Foley. “Megan’s work helps us explore how we associate meaning with objects, and how we preserve stories through them. The added layer of 3D scanning and 3D printing technologies help deepen that exploration.”
Young is an interdisciplinary artist with a background in interactive design, media performance and community organizing. Notable credits include ISEA in Hong Kong, Open Spaces in Armenia, SPACES in Cleveland and the Ammerman Center Biennial for Art & Technology. She holds an MFA in interdisciplinary art and media from Columbia College Chicago and is a visiting assistant professor of digital art at Indiana University.
This exhibition is presented as a part of WSCC’s Humankind series. This year's theme of the series is “The Future of Work.” More information on the series can be found at www.westshore.edu/humankind.