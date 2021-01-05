Christmas morning was brighter for hundreds of children in Manistee and Mason counties, thanks to the FiveCAP’s 48th annual Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens.

The program, spearheaded by FiveCAP and Synergy Media, provides Christmas presents to children up to age 18 in low-income homes.

This year, at least 312 families and 814 children were served, with 174 families and 465 children in Mason County, and 138 families and 349 children in Manistee County, according to a release from FiveCAP.

“The numbers of families we helped is up from last year, showing a greater need this year due to COVID-19,” said Angela Anderson, community support director for FiveCAP. “We are very thankful to the Holiday Inn Express Graystone Event Center in Ludington, and the Manistee VFW Hall for Manistee County for the support in providing distribution sites large enough for screening and social distancing.”

The events were held on Dec. 16 and 17. Parents and guardians who came to pick out gifts for their children at the VFW Hall in Manistee were able to choose one major gift and several small ones for each child in addition to stocking stuffers and a family game.

Dozens of bikes were among the larger items.

“Many community members made donations anonymously,” said Sharon White, coordinator of the Manistee Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens distribution. “Five Star Realty donated 28 bikes; Oaks Correctional Facility donated two bikes; and an anonymous individual donated five bikes and three scooters. Everything has been fantastic.”

Volunteers also helped make the program successful, as Justin and Amber Sedelmaier dressed the parts of the Grinch and one of Santa’s elves.

During the distributions, safety precautions due to COVID-19, were observed. Volunteers were required to wear masks and gloves. Upon arrival, parents and guardians had their temperature checked, and were required to wear masks. Those who didn’t bring a mask were given one. A limit of four shoppers at a time were guided through the shopping area.

Each donation made in Mason and Manistee counties stayed in that county.