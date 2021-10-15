VICTORY TWP. — The Mason County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a hunter located below his deer stand in Victory Township.
According to a release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, deputies were called at 10:08 p.m., Thursday, to the 4700 block of West Decker Road in Victory Township, and when they arrived, they found a 48-year-old Ludington man under the tree stand.
The stand was approximately 20 feet up in the tree, and the man's hunting gear was still in it, according to the release.
The man's wife, who went to check on her husband after he did not return for the evening after hunting, initially found him, according to the release.
The incident remains under investigation pending autopsy reports, but Cole stated that foul play is not suspected.