BALDWIN — A hunter who lost contact with his family for three days was found dead Tuesday by authorities from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The 53-year-old man fell from his tree stand on Sunday and suffered multi-symptom trauma, causing his almost immediate death according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Mid-Michigan Medical Examiner’s Office, the release stated.
Authorities were called to a residence in Lake Township, southwest of Baldwin, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to respond to the complaint. Police did not release information on this incident until Thursday morning.
Authorities were assisted at the scene by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Victim’s Assistance Unit.