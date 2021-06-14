A 43-year-old Idlewild man died late Saturday night after crashing his motorcycle near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Campbell Road in Branch Township.
According to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, deputies responded to the crash at 10:53 p.m. Saturday. James Edward Kent was the sole rider of a 1986 Honda. He was traveling east on U.S. 10 when the motorcycle drifted off the right-hand side of the road, went off the road and then crashed into a ditch.
Cole stated Kent was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is still being investigated by the sheriff’s office, Cole stated, and it is unclear if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. He was wearing a helmet.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police Hart Post, the Branch Fire Department and Life EMS.