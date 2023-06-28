A woman has died as a result of injuries sustained during a vehicle crash last week in Eden Township, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Cole stated in a press release early Wednesday morning that Susan McKinney, 78, of Idlewild, passed away Tuesday, June 27 after being hospitalized for injuries following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Custer and Hawley roads on Friday, June 23.
The release stated that emergency crews were called to the scene at 3:09 p.m.
An investigation into the crash showed that a 2014 Ford Edge, driven by Judith Franklin, 78 of Chase, with McKinney in the passenger seat, was heading eastbound on Hawley Road when it failed to stop at the Custer Road stop sign and drove into the path of a southbound 2014 GMC pickup driven by a 26-year-old Custer female.
The GMC pickup struck the Ford Edge in the driver's side door.
McKinney and Franklin were both transported to Corewell Hospital with injuries.
On Tuesday, the Kent County Medical Examiner's Office notified the Mason County Sheriff's Office that McKinney had passed away, according to Cole.
The driver of the GMC pickup was not injured.
Neither speed nor intoxicants appear to have been contributing factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the MCSO Crash Reconstruction Team.