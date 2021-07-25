SUMMIT TWP. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday evening that they located a man who is presumed to have drowned in Bass Lake.

Sheriff Kim Cole stated in a press release that search crews recovered the body of John Decker, 62, of Lake Bluff, Illinois, shortly after 5 p.m., Sunday.

“Decker had went missing on Friday afternoon after the boat he had been operating was found running and going in circles on Bass Lake unoccupied,” Cole stated in the release.

Decker owned a vacation home near Bass Lake, the sheriff’s office released last Friday.

The search for Decker began Friday evening, and it included divers and search vessels.

The search continued Saturday, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.

Those efforts included a helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The portion of the lake they searched had weeds and poor visibility.

They also looked over the shoreline of the lake.

Weather also played a factor into Saturday’s search. Officials also closed Bass Lake Boulevard to assist in their efforts.

The search picked back up on Bass Lake on Sunday, and officials asked the public to keep out of the northwest quarter of the lake, including the outlet toward Lake Michigan.

Cole stated the incident is still under investigation by his office.

The sheriff’s office received support from several agencies during the search including the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office; conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources; the Pentwater Police Department and Michigan State Police Hart Post; Mason County Emergency Management; Mason County Victim Services Unit; the Riverton Township and Hamlin Township fire departments; and, the Coast Guard.