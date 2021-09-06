The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 46-year-old Indiana man after a near six-hour man hunt Sunday night in an area near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township for an alleged felonious assault, domestic violence and illegal entry, according to a press release from Sheriff Kim Cole.

Cole stated deputies responded at 5:30 p.m. Sunday to the parking lot of Home Depot near the intersection of a report of an assault with a machete. His deputies received information that Cooper allegedly assaulted a woman, and when a citizen went to the aid of the woman, Cooper allegedly pulled a knife and a machete and threatened the citizen.

Cole said Sunday night the woman, who is not a Mason County resident, was uninjured. The two knew each other, but the exact nature of their relationship was unknown, he said.

As deputies arrived, Cole stated Cooper allegedly fled west from the parking lot. Because he allegedly was armed, deputies set up a perimeter, and the Emergency Response Team was activated and K9 units were requested.

The SWAT team and a drone searched the property of an abandoned home and barn on South Brye Road initially, just south of the Holiday Inn Express.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit was joined by fellow units from Newaygo and Oceana counties and two from the Michigan State Police to track Cooper, Cole stated. He was tracked from near Brye Road to near the intersection of First Street and Dennis Road for several hours as night fell.

During the search, Cole urged those who lived within the perimeter of U.S. 10 to the north, Conrad Road to the south, Stiles road to the east and the U.S. 31 freeway to the west to lock their homes and vehicles, stay in their homes and be on the lookout for the man.

Cooper was located after 11 p.m.,and he was arrested without incident, Cole stated. He is lodged in the Mason County Jail. Cooper was also wanted on warrants issued from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post as well as Indiana for possession of methamphetamine, Cole stated.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office was assisted also by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in tracking Cooper and the Pere Marquette Fire Department in closing roads to setting up the perimeter. Cole also thanked the citizens that called with sightings and information when tracking the suspect. Home Depot also provided water and Hungry Howie's provided food for law enforcement during the search.