AMBER TWP. — Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole identified the individuals Monday morning involved in a two-vehicle crash from the weekend in Amber Township.
Lori Nicole Henkhaus, 36, of Fountain, was driving a 2007 silver Dodge Caravan, and she was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash that took place Sunday morning at the intersection of Johnson Road and the U.S. 31 bypass in Amber Township near Scottville.
The sheriff’s office’s investigation indicated the Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound Johnson Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at the bypass. Her passenger, 19-year-old Brianna Mavis-Marie Bovee of Fountain, suffered serious injuries from the crash.
The Dodge Caravan was struck by a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Thomas Jonathan Bowitz, 41, of Harford, Wisconsin. He suffered serious injuries as did his passengers, Polly Jean Markeland, 38, of Hartford, Wisconsin, and Jayden Paul Markeland-Bowitz, 15, of Harford, Wisconsin.
Bovee and the three from Wisconsin all were taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital via Life EMS.