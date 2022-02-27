The West Shore Education Service District's Great Start Collaborative teamed up with Friends of Ludington State Park and Ludington State Park Saturday evening to add an InspiREeading book walk to the Friends' final lantern-lit walk of winter 2022 at the park.
InspiREading is a West Shore ESD literacy initiative that provides resources to support reading at home through schools and community partnerships.
An estimated 175 people walked a trail lit by lanterns and along which the ESD team placed story boards chapter like from the book, The Mitten. Families could stop in the warming shelter to get a copy of the book, a mitten stuffed with activity sheets related to the story and pick up small flashlights before heading out on the approximately one mile lighted trail.
Along the way, they could stop at the story boards to read the chapter.
One boy who came from Grand Rapids with his father on a road trip especially or the hike, said around the campfire at the warming shelter after the hike, he liked it and book walk so much he wished there were more chapters to the book.
The event had been postponed one week because of icy trail conditions, but snow Thursday night and warm sunshine and temperatures approaching the freezing mark Friday and Saturday improved trail conditions enough to allow the walk to go forward. The event also marks the end of this winter's snowshoe hikes led by park interpreter Alan Wernette, who staffed the campfire at the warming shelter where hot chocolate and marshmallows were available.