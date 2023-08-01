The SS Badger will not return to the waters of Lake Michigan this season, Interlake Maritime Services announced Tuesday evening in a press release.
The steamship’s apron was damaged on July 21, and contractors began working on making repairs last week. However, the damage was too much to be overcome to resume sailing for 2023.
“We have made the difficult, and unfortunately unavoidable, decision to suspend our daily crossings for the remainder of the season,” stated Mark W. Barker, president of Interlake Maritime Services, parent company of the Lake Michigan Carferry (LMC), in the release. “This is not how we hoped our 70th season would end but we are fully committed to making the extensive repairs – and doing it the right way – so that we will be back better and stronger in 2024 to serve our loyal passengers and port communities.”
The counterweight structure on the port side of the SS Badger ramp system was damaged. According to the release, underwater divers, marine construction contractors and an engineering firm were engaged over the last week, but it became clear that the repairs were extensive and would take months to clear the collapsed structure and build a new one.
“While an amazing amount of work has been done in last 11 days and an incredible effort has been made by all of our employees and key partners on the lakes, this is a very complicated process and one that will not be complete in time to resume service this season,” stated Sara Spore, general manager of Lake Michigan Carferry, in the release. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and disruption in plans. We know that our passengers and our port communities of Ludington and Manitowoc rely on the Badger. We thank them for their support, patience and understanding as we tackle this unexpected and disappointing end to our season.”
Interlake stated in the release that the company will attempt to keep its seasonal staff working in Ludington and through other opportunities Interlake has in its company.
Spore stated that reservation teams are issuing full refunds for passengers, and they will be contacted in order of their respective reservation date.
“We also ask that people please respect the fencing around the dock area in Ludington as it is an active work site,” Spore stated.