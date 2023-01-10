MANISTEE — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office apprehended an Interlochen man for an allegation of felonious assault after responding to an incident Tuesday in Cleon Township.
According to a press release from Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski, deputies were sent to an area near Simpson Road near Litzen Road for a domestic assault in progress.
“The female caller/victim advised that she had been assaulted with a shovel by her husband,” Gutowski stated in the release. “The caller also reported that she was running through the woods to escape the suspect. The suspect also fled into the woods prior to the arrival of deputies.”
Gutowski stated a perimeter was established, and a Michigan State Police K9 unit tracked down the suspect. The man was in custody without incident.
The victim is a 40-year-old Traverse City woman, and she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Benzie County Sheriff’s Office, MMR EMS, Benzie County EMS and Manistee County Central Dispatch during the incident.