The Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County is hosting a beekeeping class for beginners Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The annual Introduction to Beekeeping 101 is a free class for people to learn about beekeeping from local experts.
The event will take place at Victory Bees, 4066 N. Peterson Road.
The goal of the class is to educate and get people involved in beekeeping.
It was canceled last year due to the pandemic, according to Joan Riise, one of the club’s founders.
“This one-day intro is held every year in late February or March. COVID got in the way in 2020, however, so the intro was canceled as it was scheduled just as we were beginning to go into isolation,” she said.
The club has members of all ages and encourages any level of involvement, whether full time beekeepers or people who need help getting started.
Members were able to continue meeting during the year, but at a different location.
“Thanks to Bill and Ann Mauer, we switched our meetings to their farm so we could continue meetings and support throughout nearly the entire season (we started in June and went through November),” Riise said. “It was actually a good year for the bees even as we struggled. They gave us encouragement and the season ended on a good note — we need to be as resilient as they are!”
The annual class is a chance for people interested in beekeeping try their hands at different parts of the industry.
Established local beekeepers will share information on best practices, bee biology, installation, safe handling, hive maintenance and pollination. Session leaders include Ed Malkowski, who has more than 60 years of experience, Lenny Feldberg, Bill Mauer, Aldon Maleckas, Jeff Wrisley and Candace Ginn.
If time allows, Ann and Bill Mauer, owners of Victory Bees, will guide participants through their apiary for a hands-on experience.
Though the class is free, participants are encouraged to bring canned or dried food for a local pantry. There will be a break for lunch. Food is not provided. Masks are required.
Reservations can be made by emailing ifneedbee@earthlink.net or calling (773) 320-8828.