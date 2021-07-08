MANISTEE — A 29-year-old Irons woman died as a result of a vehicle crash late Wednesday night, according to a press release from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.
Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski stated that Melissa Connell, 29, of Irons, died after the 2000 Dodge Durango SUV crashed, “striking multiple trees approximately 300 feet south of Hoxeyville Road on the west side of Seaman Road.”
Gutowski stated deputies were dispatched to the crash at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday in Manistee’s Norman Township. Connell was the driver and sole occupant in the vehicle.
“The prelminary investigation indicates that alcohol and speed were both factors in the crash,” Gutowski stated.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Norman Township and Sauble-Elk-Eden fire departments, MMR EMS and Manistee County Central Dispatch. Gutowski stated that his office continues to investigate the incident.