An inmate at the Mason County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday evening according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.

Crandal Lee Smith, 59, was found at 5:01 p.m. during a cell check/meal service, Cole stated in a press release.

Cole said corrections deputies immediately started life saving measurers. Life EMS and the Ludington Fire Department were both dispatched and responded to the jail. Despite lifesaving efforts, Smith was pronounced dead, Cole stated.

Smith had been housed at the jail since March 4. He was awaiting three scheduled jury trials, according to online court records of the 51st Circuit Court, one scheduled for Nov. 30 and two others scheduled for Dec. 7.

One case to be tried in November was an allegation of possession of analogues and habitual offender second offense. A December trial was regarding an allegation of possession of methamphetamine, and the second trial was an allegation of delivery/manufacturing of methamphetamine and an allegation of maintaining a drug house.

According to online court records, Smith was sentenced on May 10 by Judge Susan Sniegowski to six months of jail with credit for 87 days served and one year probation. That term would have concluded in August.

Cole stated Smith’s body was transported to Western Michigan University's Homer Stryker Medical School in Kalamazoo where an autopsy was performed Wednesday by the contracted medical examiner.

Although a final autopsy report is pending, a preliminary investigation by the medical examiner and sheriff’s office detectives has found no foul play or intentional/self-inflicted actions.

Once the autopsy report is done, with completed toxicology, the full report will be sent to the Michigan Sheriff’s Association’s MISSION team for review and final disposition.

Cole told the Daily News the MISSION team or the Michigan Sheriff’s Special Investigative Operations Network, is effectively the internal affairs division for all sheriffs in the state.