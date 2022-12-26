Ludington Area Jaycees’ donated thousands of dollars through its Putt Putt for A Purpose for the 2022 season as a part of the proceeds from the mini golf course at Stearns Park in Ludington.

The grants totaled $20,000 in disbursement.

Recipients included:

• The Hand 2 Hand Food Program received $5,000. Hand 2 Hand partners with local churches, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern Schools to provide a weekly backpack filled with supplemental food that bridges the 68-hour gap of weekend hunger.

• Sandcastles Children’s Museum received $4,500 for its Michigan Woodlands Exhibit. The interactive exhibit still being constructed near the Grandpa’s Farm exhibit features a life-like maple tree and beehive to promote science education and teach sustainability. The tree will have a view above and below ground, small woodland animals and an interactive beehive. Many scientific concepts will be incorporated including pollination, hibernation, metamorphosis and photosynthesis.

• Coats and Boots for Kids received $2,500. The program assists financially-challenged families with children by furnishing winter clothing essentials. Students are identified through the school liaison who makes requests to the Coats and Boots program.

• Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters (COVE) received $2,500. COVE is a place where survivors healing from domestic violence are able to receive help. Advocates host healing arts workshops for the shelter’s survivors and sexual assault outreach survivors, and workshops include meditation and yoga.

• Creator’s Club received $2,400. The club is a partnership between Art by Mary Case Gallery and Studio with Sandcastles Children’s Museum. The program is open for kids ages 9-14 on Tuesdays for 10 weeks at the museum’s craft room.

• CrEATivity Art Kits at Ludington Area Center for the Arts received $1,800. The funding will assist in getting art supplies and art education lessons into the hands of underserved children and adults in and around Mason County.

• Lakeshore Food 4 Kids received $1,200. The donation was intended to assist in meeting nutrition for children in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade at Ludington Area Schools experiencing food insecutiry/chronic hunger during the winter break.

• Mason County Pilots Association received $800. The donation was to help cover tuition and costs as a scholarship for one student for the two-week aviation school during the summer at the Mason County Airport that fosters interest in careers in aviation.

The mini-golf course also additionally donated more than $4,000 to 14 non-profit organizations through its Charity Mondays.

Another $18,000 went into the Jaycees’ Fourth of July Freedom Festival Firework budget. The group was also able to donate 24 Easter baskets to financially struggling families; 65 Thanksgiving baskets to families experiencing food insecurity; the Staircase Youth Services Back to School Backpack Bonanza; and the monthly bingo money for residents at Oakview Medical Care Facility.