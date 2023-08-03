Jebavy Drive from U.S. 10 north to Bryant Road opened Wednesday after construction crews finished repaving the road and marking the pavement, according to a press release from the Mason County Road Commission.
Mason County Highway Engineer Eric Nelson stated in the release that Wednesday’s late morning shower prevented the pavement marking contractor from marking the left turn and right turn arrows. Those arrows should be completed Thursday.
“The anticipated completion date of the contract was Aug. 19,” Nelson stated. “All the contractors involved in the project did an excellent job on the project and together completed the project two weeks ahead of schedule.”
Nelson stated that Rieth-Riley Construction did the paving with Shillinger Excavating and Landscaping doing the earthwork and restoration. RLE Concrete installed the curbs and gutters and S. Hayes did the cold-milling. GEAB Safety put in the signs and barricades and Michigan Pavement Markings did the markings.
“Construction projects are inconvenient for the public and businesses but necessary to make road improvements,” Nelson stated. “We sincerely appreciated your patience and understanding during the construction project.”