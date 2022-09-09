One of the businesses for which Mason County is recognized is fruit farming. Today the fruit industry is known to many through the numerous farm markets and pick-your-own operations that echo a distant time. It is also represented by modern, technologically advanced, fruit processing and packing operation that point to the future. A century or more ago fruit farming looked and operated much differently than it does today.

The Land

In the latter half of the 19th century Mason County was dotted with orchards; small orchards on most farms in the relatively flat land of eastern townships and larger orchards in the western townships with rolling hills and a closer proximity to Lake Michigan. While all these orchards provided food for the farmers and their families, many smaller orchards were also planted to satisfy requirements of the Land Grant Act to “occupy and improve” land that had been granted to farmers by the government. The larger orchards were primarily commercial orchards with production being shipped off the farm.

The Commercial Farmers

The July 1, 1897 edition of the Ludington Appeal newspaper published an extensive article listing several of the prominent fruit farmers of Summit Township:

Jacob Benjamin Houk (1833-1915) “…has a beautiful farm five miles south of Ludington, and he represents in every way the ideal diversified farmer. Last year, a remarkably poor one by the way, he cleared, over and above all expenses of living, about $700.”

Smith Hawley (1847-1923) “…is in every sense of the words, intelligent, energetic and ambitious. He has lived 20 years on his farm…”

Jacob Meisenheimer (1832-1908) “…has been in the fruit business for 15 years. He owns a magnificent farm of 200 acres, and has raised and educated a very large family, paying for everything with the money made on his fruit.”

Lewis W. Rose (1844-1910) “…is the enterprising berry grower of Summit. Mr. Rose owns 80 acres of as beautiful land as can be found in Michigan.”

George C. McClatchie (1836-1917) “…owns 80 acres of land. He is known everywhere as the most careful grower of peaches.”

Francis Shappee (1842-1919) “…has made a fortune in fruit. He is the largest peach grower in Mason County owning 50 acres of peach orchard.”

There were also fruit growers in other areas of Mason County including Hamlin Township. Corwill Jackson (1881-1956), a noted inventor and industrialist, also owned and operated a large orchard near Hamlin Lake.

The Support Services

Two of the more important parts of the fruit industry have always been packaging and freight; what containers do you use and how do you ship them to your customers?

Several basket factories and cooper shops (barrel makers) opened in the county, some owned and operated by fruit farmers themselves. The Oct. 29, 1896 edition of the Ludington Record reported the formation of the new Summit Fruit Package Co. “…by fruit growers … who expect to have a supply of fruit baskets near at hand when they are most needed…”

The Ludington Appeal reported in 1897 that, “The facilities for shipment are excellent. These take various forms, but the one most extensively patronized is the boat line to Milwaukee. A boat leaves every night, and during the fruit season it is a wonderful sight to see from 15,000 to 20,000 baskets loaded onto the big steamer. Detroit, Grand Rapids and all the inland towns can be reached by rail.”

The Commission Agents

As production from early Mason County orchards grew, family consumption and local markets proved insufficient to utilize all the fruit produced. Soon commission agents, the “middlemen” of the 19th century, were engaged to find additional markets throughout the Midwest. Two of these brokerage houses were operated by the Meisenheimer and Jebavy families.

Jacob Meisenheimer and his son William “Will” Meisenheimer established offices in Ludington on S. Washington Ave. and also in Milwaukee, the city in which the elder Meisenheimer had lived prior to coming to Mason County in 1852. Local newspapers reported on both their success and their challenge:

Ludington Record – Aug. 20, 1896: “Peach King Meisenheimer’s Milwaukee commission business grew to such dimensions that his son Will had to drop his own affairs and go over there to help his father handle it.”

Ludington Appeal — July 8, 1897: “Will Meisenheimer went back to Milwaukee Tuesday night, after spending the Fourth with his family. Will says that there has been no money in the commission business.”

Ladimer G. Jebavy (1880-1964) and his sister Mary A. Jebavy (1872-1965) opened a commission house in 1904 eventually operating from a brick office and warehouse on S. Washington Ave. in Ludington just north of the bridge. The Jebavy siblings, Ladimer served as president while Mary held the position of secretary-treasurer operated this company for several decades.

The Mason County fruit industry has evolved significantly from its early years over a century and a half ago, but it remains one of the signature features of the county and a major component of the local economy.