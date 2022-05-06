Mason County Historical Society will open the new Mason County Research Center in downtown Ludington this year. This new addition to the city will house the large, and still growing, archival collection gathered by the society since its formation in 1937 along with offices, special exhibits and a gift shop that will take visitors back to earlier times in our community.

Another major component of the Mason County Research Center will be Legacy Hall.

This large, multi-purpose room will be used for society programming, educational opportunities and a myriad of other uses. The walls of this room will be lined with professionally designed exhibits related to the legacies of individuals, companies and organizations that have built our community over the centuries.

Two of these Legacy Hall exhibits will highlight the Cartier and Stearns families. The patriarchs of these families, Antoine Ephraim Cartier (1836-1910) and Justus Smith Stearns (1845-1933) respectively, and their descendants had many similarities.

Self-Made Men

Antoine Cartier was born near Quebec, Canada. At age 16 he moved to Chicago and found work on the docks. It was there that his name was Anglicized from Antoine Cartier (Car-t-A) to Joe Cartier (Car-Teer). That pronunciation of the surname has remained with the family since that time.

A short time later Antoine travelled to the opposite shore of Lake Michigan; living and raising and starting a family in Manistee.

Antoine, his wife Eliza Ayers Cartier (1842-1920) and their children arrived in Ludington in 1876.

Justus Stearns was born in upstate New York. In his twenties he moved to Conneaut, Ohio; basically the first town on the shore of Lake Erie west of Pennsylvania. There he married Paulina Lyon (1849-1904).

Justus, Paulina and their young son also arrived in Ludington in 1876.

Lumbermen

When Antoine Cartier and Justus Stearns arrived in Ludington many men worked in the lumber industry, but only a handful of wealthy individuals owned the sawmills. Cartier and Stearns were not then members of that exclusive group, but they were associated with the industry.

Cartier along with his partner James Dempsey (1832-1919) operated a company that transported logs down the Pere Marquette River to the sawmills in Ludington. Stearns, initially in the employ of his sister-in-law Catherine Lyon Ward (1841-1915) – the widow of wealthy industrialist Eber Brock Ward (1811-1875), managed a general store supplying basic needs to the men who worked in the sawmills and forests.

Both men would eventually own multiple sawmills and significant amounts of land in Mason and surrounding counties bringing great wealth to them and their families.

Entrepreneurs

In the last decades of the 1800s and early decades of the 1900s, the available supply of timber, especially of the white pine variety, was declining precipitously in Mason County.

Many sawmills could not be operated at a profitable level and were subsequently closed down. Without the income from sawmills many lumbermen left the community. Cartier and Stearns continued to operate their sawmills as long as they could, but eventually they too had to the face the economic consequences of unprofitable operations and they too closed their last sawmills.

However, unlike nearly all other mill operators, Cartier and Stearns chose not to leave Ludington; they stayed, built new businesses and became what today would be described as “economic angels.” Each of these men along with their families and business associates formed and operated many new companies that for the next few decades were the engine driving the economy of Mason County.

Among many new Cartier family business interests were Cartier Enameling Co., Cartier & Danaher Shingle Mill, Star Watch Case Co., Cartier Auto & Garage Co. and Electric Tamper & Equipment Co. Stearns and his family invested in and/or operated the Double Brick retail store, Stearns Hotel, Stearns Light & Power, Stearns Motor Manufacturing Co., and The Carrom Company among numerous other ventures.

The City of Ludington was able to avoid the fate of most Mason County lumber towns (like the now vanished villages of Hamlin, Lincoln, Buttersville, Adamsville and Manistee Junction among many others) largely due to the commitment of Cartier and Stearns.

Benefactors

Antoine Cartier and Justus Stearns left not only an economic legacy in Mason County, but many of the things that make this community special exist because of their generosity. Several of the stately homes along East Ludington Avenue were built and/or owned by members of the Cartier family.

Much of the land that now comprises Cartier Park on the northern edge of Ludington and the Ludington State Park was once owned by the Cartier family.

The first two hospitals in Ludington were the result of Stearns’ generosity. Justus Stearns donated his home to house the first hospital and was a large financial backer of the second hospital named in honor of his late wife Paulina Stearns.

The signature feature of Ludington is considered by many to be Stearns Park located on Lake Michigan.

This land was given to the City by the Stearns family.

In two weeks, the differences between the Cartier and Stearns legacies will be reviewed in part 2 of this article.