The archival collection of Mason County Historical Society continues to grow with items added almost every week. One of the most recent additions was an assortment of photography equipment from around 1950 or 1960, near the end of the first century of photography in Mason County. This article looks back over the first part of that century focusing on the men and women who served our community as professional photographers.

The information presented here was gathered from the society’s archives and from an outstanding and extensive (2,850 pages) composition, “Directory of Early Michigan Photographers” completed by David V. Tinder in 2013. That work is available online from the William L. Clements Library at the University of Michigan.

Photography in the early days of Mason County was exclusively done by professional photographers working in locations ranging from studios to small back rooms of various merchants. Tinder has identified 33 of these professionals in Ludington; a number confirmed by society volunteer James Fay in 2019, albeit with minor variations from the Tinder listing.

Photographers also worked in the other cities and villages of early Mason County.

Over the years Custer had one photographer, Fountain two, Free Soil four and Scottville 11.

Information about many of these photographers is included in the society archives.

Frederick Silver

Frederick C. Silver (1848-1913) operated the first photographic business in Ludington and is believed to have produced the first photos here in 1871. He operated in Ludington until 1913 working from various studios. He was first located on Charles Street (today Rath Avenue) in a studio that was lost in the catastrophic fire that destroyed much of Ludington in 1881. Records indicate he later operated studios near the corner of Ludington Avenue and James Street and at 104 and 102 W. Ludington Ave.

Given his long career, Silver produced thousands of photos. Some of those photos are among the over 10,000 photos in the archives of Mason County Historical Society. In fact the first photo added to that collection, designated as P-0001, was taken by Silver and depicts the members of the Congregational Church of Ludington (Community Church today) who participated in the Christmas program of 1890. This historic photo is even more valuable because someone took the time to list on the back the names of all these people wearing their special costumes.

Lowrel Swarthout

Another well-known early Ludington photographer, with a most unusual name, was Lowrel Freemont Swarthout (1869-1942). He operated his Ludington studio from 1892 to 1903, later working in the Chicago area. In Ludington, he operated his photographic studio at 102 N. James St. He also served as the manager of the Missionary Lantern Slide Bureau that he operated from his home at 304 S. Rowe St. Lantern slides were photos printed on glass and shown using a “magic lantern,” the forerunner of the slide projector we know today. On Sept. 28, 1905 the Ludington Record-Appeal reported that Swarthout was doing “interesting work in the Chicago slums” while preparing a lecture about the “street waifs of that great city.”

Hans J. Hansen

Hans Julius Hansen (1882-1956) worked as a photographer in Ludington from 1910 to 1946. His business was first located at 1229 S. Madison St. He would later work from a studio in the 400 block of S. James St. Hansen, often referred to as Julius within his family, never married, died alone in his apartment and was buried in a simple grave at Lakeview cemetery in Ludington. One of the interesting documents in the society archives is a letter written by his cousin, Barbara Hansen Gutschke (1938-2019) detailing Julius’ life and her effort to have a “modest headstone” placed on his grave to replace the temporary marker that had been installed at his death. She wrote to her cousins:

“I have ordered a modest headstone … which will soon be placed. If you would like to contribute to the cost of the headstone, this would truly be a ‘family tribute’ to Julius.”

Sometime after sending the letter Barbara Hansen Gutschke added this statement: “The response from the cousins to the above letter was totally positive and a heartwarming example of family ‘togetherness’ in respect of Julius’ memory.”

Women Photographers

Records indicate that at least three women worked as professional photographers during the period that Silver, Swarthout and Hansen operated their studios. Mrs. Goldie (Eliza) Fairchilds (1858-1944) worked as a photographer from 1904 to 1913 in Scottville.

Also in Scottville, Mrs. George W. (Emma) Armstrong (1851-1950) worked with her husband as a photographer from 1898 to 1901.

Mrs. Bert (Adaline) Sterling (1878-1967) was a photographer in Free Soil from 1916 to 1921.

The second part of this series will highlight the evolution of photography from almost exclusively the work of professional photographers to the world of home photography we know today.