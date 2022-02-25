The Jan. 10, 1934, edition of the Ludington Daily News was published in the midst of the Great Depression. The front page of that newspaper featured numerous articles about the economic challenges the country and the local community was facing and the efforts that the federal and local governments were undertaking to address these challenges.

Another article on the front page that day with the headline, “Long Service Record Ended as Misses Mendelsohn Resign,” was likely seen by local residents as even more important than the numerous articles about the work of the various “alphabet agencies” that the Roosevelt administration created. Anna Mendelsohn (1872-1964) and her sister Ella Mendelsohn (1874-1952) resigned their teaching positions at Longfellow Elementary School.

Family

Peter Mendelsohn (1843-1896), a native of Eastern Europe, arrived in Ludington in 1872. (The family surname was also frequently spelled Mendelson.) After working as a clerk in various shops he opened his own clothing store on west Ludington Avenue. He and his family, wife Paulina (1849-1933), daughters Anna and Ella, and sons Harold and Samuel lived in an apartment above the store. Harold Mendelsohn (1875-1944) would become a successful attorney in New York City. Peter’s daughters would graduate from Ludington High School and what is now Western Michigan University. They returned to Ludington soon after to begin their teaching careers.

After Peter’s death in 1896, his wife continued to operate the family clothing business until 1901. At that time, remaining inventories were sold to H.C. Hansen of the Fourth Ward.

Paulina and her daughters then moved to 308 N. Rath Ave. (still named Charles Street at that time) where the three women would live out their lives.

Longfellow School

Other than a short period of time that Anna taught at Ludington High School, the entire teaching career of the Mendelsohn sisters occurred at Longfellow Elementary School. That school was located on the current site of Longfellow Towers. Anna taught second grade while Ella taught first grade. Hundreds of students over the years referred to them as “big Miss Mendelsohn” and “little Miss Mendelsohn” respectively.

For over 30 years the sisters would walk from the home they shared throughout their lives to Longfellow School.

Like all teachers, they received a modest salary for their work (in 1909 their compensation was $50 per month.) In addition to their teaching responsibilities, the sisters were very active in social activities in the school and community.

One of the first performances at Oriole Hall after its completion in 1925 was a skit titled, “Ladybug,” directed by the Mendelsohn sisters. More than 1,000 people were in attendance. When Santa visited Longfellow school at Christmas in 1932, the Ludington Daily News reported, “In Miss Ella Mendelsohn’s room Santa had a wonderful time. Miss Mendelsohn met him half way and they danced across the room. Then they all sang…”

Travel

Neither of the Mendelsohn sisters married, and they did not live an extravagant life style. They made their home with their mother Paulina Mendelsohn until her death in 1933.

Paulina’s obituary contained this description of their relationship, “It was her pride and joy to look after the details of the home, leaving her daughters free for their school and social work and this she insisted on doing within a few months of her death.”

Anna and Ella did travel for enjoyment and to gather material to enhance their teaching. At Christmas 1902, they visited Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington in Virginia. In the summer of 1907, they toured Europe. In the 1930s, they attended A Century of Progress, the world’s fair, in Chicago.

Retirement

A few months after their mother’s death, the sisters offered their joint letter of retirement to the Ludington school board. That letter was published on Jan. 10, 1934, by the Ludington Daily News. It contained these words of gratitude, “May we be permitted the liberty here of a word to the many parents whose children it has been our privilege to serve as teachers in their schools? For their co-operation, their efforts, their counsel and their loyalty, which at all times have been genuine, unstinted and helpful, we wish to express our deepest appreciation.”

The next day that same newspaper ran an editorial than began with this sentence: “If the right to be part of any community is measured by the degree of service rendered, then Ludington belongs to Misses Anna and Ella Mendelsohn probably more than any two residents within our borders.”

The sisters remained a significant part of the Ludington community through membership in Order of the Eastern Star, Women’s Literary Club and Mason County Retired Public School Employees. Late in her life, Anna was well known for her annual dramatic performances, frequently in association with Mason County Historical Society.

After retirement, the sisters spent their winters in Florida where Ella died in 1952. Anna would live on, without her life-long companion, for another 12 years before dying in Pentwater. The sisters were buried alongside their parents in Springhill Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The graveside services were officiated by Rabbi Clyde Sells of Emanuel B’nai Jeshurum Congregation in recognition of the Jewish faith of the Mendelsohn family.