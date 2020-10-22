CADILLAC — A Kaleva woman was arraigned 85th District Court in Manistee on charges of delivery of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license according to a press release from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post.
According to the release, a trooper stopped Lacey Louis Kirk, 33, of Kaleva, at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, for a defective headlight. The trooper observed Kirk throwing items out of the passenger-side window when he stopped her. One of the items recovered was a bottle containing suspected methamphetamine. Kirk had a warrant for her arrest, and she was taken into custody.
During a search of the vehicle, according to the release, the trooper allegedly found various items related to drug trafficking including clear plastic bags, a scale, glass pipes, various pills, folded papers that tested positive for heroin and more than $1,000 in cash.
She was lodged in the Manistee County Jail and was released on a $10,000, 10 percent cash bond, according to the release. She is scheduled to appear again in court on Friday, Oct. 30.