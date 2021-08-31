HART — Local first responders were dispatched by Mason-Oceana 911 to a lost kayaker on the Pere Marquette River in Pere Marquette Township around 8:22 p.m., Tuesday, but was later found that evening.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post were first to respond and immediately began conducting an on-scene investigation, according to a press release.

Troopers discovered that a 36-year-old Scottville man, along with a 30-year-old Scottville woman, were dropped off at the Custer Road bridge around 1 p.m. by a family member. The man and woman, who were siblings, kayaked down the river and exited in Scottville near Henry’s Landing Campground & Canoe Rental, according to the release.

While on the riverbank, the siblings contacted family members and advised they would be continuing their journey towards the twin bridges on Pere Marquette Highway.

Just after 8 p.m., the man arrived at Twin Bridges and called family members advising them that he did not know where his sister was. The man reported that he last saw his sister somewhere between Scottville and Pere Marquette Highway. Due to the concerns that the kayakers had special needs, and with darkness quickly approaching, family members called 911, according to the release.

The Scottville Police and Fire Departments responded to the Pere Marquette River access site in Scottville. The owner of Henry’s Landing Campground & Canoe Rental, who is also a Scottville Fire Department first responder, Josh Henry, boarded a personal river boat and began patrolling downstream of the river.

The Riverton Fire Department and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies responded to the Pere Marquette River near Pere Marquette Highway and began patrolling the river upstream towards Scottville.

The Ludington Fire Department boarded their motorboat to patrol the mouth of the river, while the Pere Marquette Fire Department, the Mason County Emergency Manager and troopers continued to monitor search efforts and communicate with the U.S. Coast Guard aviation.

Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pere Marquette River overpass on U.S. 31 freeway, which is when the deputies located the lost kayaker on the riverbank. Life EMS responded to the freeway and assisted the deputy by retrieving the woman from the river. The woman was checked out by advanced medical personnel and released from the scene, according to the release.

Troopers want to remind anyone who is recreating on Michigan's waterways to let someone know where you are going, the route you will be taking and when you expect to return, the release stated. Additionally, monitor the weather and dress appropriately for the weather, wear bright clothes, carry plenty of water and food, carry a cell phone or radio for emergency communication, carry a first aid kit and know how to use it, carry a flashlight and wear a life jacket.