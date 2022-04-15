VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College is hosting an exhibition of Manistee artist Ken Cooper's work at the college’s Manierre Dawson gallery from April 29 through Aug. 26.
The exhibition, titled “What Goes Around, Comes Around,” presents some of Ken Cooper’s latest works, which are focused on abstraction. In these works, Cooper has abandoned subject matter in favor of dealing with expressions which can stand on their own without reference to the familiar.
“After 50 years of creating artwork I am still searching for answers to the same questions I was when I started,” says Cooper. “What goes around, comes around.”
A reception will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, April 29 at the gallery on the college’s main campus located in the Arts and Sciences building.
Cooper has been showing his art throughout Michigan and the country for five decades. He spent more than one of those decades working in England with Britain’s National Trust for Places of Historic Interest or Natural Beauty, where his watercolor paintings were regularly exhibited.
In addition to his art career, for 27 years he was the art teacher at Manistee High School. He has been a faculty member for West Shore Community College’s Art Department, teaching drawing and pottery classes for the past three years.
“Ken has been very instrumental in supporting the growth of the arts community for many decades in western Michigan,” said WSCC Professor of Art and curator Eden Ünlüata-Foley. “He has a great ability to bring people together and build lasting communities. His welcoming approach to art inspires many people to try their hand in various media, often leaving with a sense of self-confidence. He has been instrumental in our efforts to grow the art department and take some of the college’s offerings into the communities we serve. We are delighted to present Ken’s abstract works in a gallery named for one of the world's first abstract painters.”
The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. The gallery is closed on the weekends.