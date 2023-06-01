Author Barbara Kompik will be going through a book-signing tour over the summer months, signing copies of collections of books titled, “Healing From Trauma and Abuse.”
This collection takes the reader on a journey starting with a true account of someone with bipolar having been abused and molested as a child, according to a release from Kompik.
From there there’s a book describing 12 Healing Steps out of the Pain of Abuse, The Therapist Letters, The Survivor Diaries, The Healing Journey, Poetry and Prose from Survivors of Trauma, Journey to Wholeness, Quotes and Reflections and Prayers for the Hurting Soul and the Unstoppable Creative Bipolar Personality.
Other works include a cookbook with simple recipes filled throughout and photos of farm animals.
Kompik is an award-winning and international author and speaker who volunteers her time to those in pain whether it’s by phone, online or in person. She also donates many of her books to organizations to help men and women heal.
Kompik has written 14 works including the collection of healing from trauma and abuse, a cookbook, a children’s book, and overcoming grief.
She has 11 years of higher education behind her in social work, psychology, business and creative writing. She has been writing books for over 20 years.
She also has written extensively about her son, Dale Kompik, a beloved friend and student of Ludington High School throughout Pentwater and Grand Rapids areas including Spokane, Washington. It includes his story of changing the world one person at a time at coffee shops in these areas simply by asking patrons, “How’s your heart today?”
He contracted pneumonia and it turned septic. His lung was an emergency surgery to amputate along with both his legs at the knees after being hospitalized for two weeks. After six weeks he succumbed to the illness.
His story was written in “People” magazine and can be found on its website.
Barbara Kompik writes his story and also the desperate cries of her heart. In these books she shares her thoughts, insights, prayers and watches her only son die before her very eyes.
Two of her books have been selected to be considered into making Hollywood films: “Those are Finding My Voices” and “Heaven’s Mist.”
She lives with her husband of 42 years on the coast of Lake Michigan. Her two daughters live close by. When she’s not writing, Kompik can be found sitting in her porch rocker, sipping tea.
Her book signings include:
June 14, Hansen Foods in Hart, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 24, Ludington Public Library, 2-4 p.m.
June 29, Hart Public Library, 6-7:30 p.m.
July 8, Happy Owl Bookstore, Manistee, 1-3 p.m.
July 12, Pentwater Public Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
July 22, Shelby Public Library, 10-11 a.m.
Aug. 12, The Book Nook and Java Shop, Montague, 2-4 p.m.