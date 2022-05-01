Submitted photos
To celebrate Arbor Day, nine students from Ludington Area Catholic School worked with the city’s Department of Public Works and the Tree Advisory Board to plant three trees in Rotary Park. In the next few weeks, additional trees will be planted throughout Ludington by the DPW. Friday marked the 50th anniversary of the Arbor Day Foundation. For the past four years, Ludington was designated as a Tree City in the Tree City USA Program. To become a Tree City USA, cities must meet a number of criteria including: appropriate tree selection, planting procedures and tree care. A Tree City also must help to educate community members about various types of trees, the many benefits trees provide, and the care they need. Students at the school that participated from Leo Martinez’s class were Charlotte Torrez, Selena Le, Addison Torrez, Cole Jubar, Jayden Mirretti, Cole Jubar, Sam Reistever, Mathew Odegaard and Body Lawer. Members of the DPW crew included Brian Duggan, Justin Melchert, Landon Ingle and John Lenio with crew leader Josh Taibel. Ludington Mayor Steve Miller was also on hand.