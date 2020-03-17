With businesses closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and families stuck in their homes, one local organization is finding ways to help those in the community combat their boredom at home.

Ludington Area Center for the Arts has created an Art Bingo challenge board to keep everyone's creative juices flowing.

“I was trying to think of something that could get people involved while being stuck home,” said LACA Director Andy Skinner. “My wife works for the library and they do a bingo sheet every year with books, so I decided to do that but with different art projects.”

LACA states that while the staff will be working from home to reschedule a number of events, they wanted to have something for those community members that will be missing due to the cancelations.

The bingo board has many crafts and activities including creating a sculpture, a painting of the view outside your house, and a 15-minute stretch to make sure you get a little exercise during the time at home.

To complete the board you must complete five projects in a row (horizontal, vertical or diagonal) with pictures of those individual projects, and email the pictures plus the board to artbingo@ludingtonartscenter.org by Monday, April 6.

“We wanted this to be something that not only will give the community members something to do,” said Skinner, “but we also wanted people to keep their mind off of anything coronavirus-related. That’s all there is to watch, so to give a distraction to the community should help.”

All completed entries will be entered into a drawing to win a family membership to the Ludington Area Center of the Arts.

LACA is also encouraging those to share their artwork on social media, sharing to Facebook @LudingtonArtsCenter and using the hashtag #lacaartbingo.