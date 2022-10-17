The Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Friday hosted a sold-out performance of “North Country Opera,” a folk musical by Ludington native Jay Stielstra. The performance was part of a 40th-anniversary revival tour of the beloved production, which wraps up today at The Ark in Ann Arbor.
LACA hosts sold-out performance of ‘North Country Opera’
-
Updated
