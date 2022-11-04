The Ludington Area Center for the Arts’ free crEATivity Art Kits for the month of November will be available to area children and adults beginning Friday, Nov. 4.
This month’s art kit features instructions and all of the supplies for an origami lotus flower project. Included in the kit are five sheets of origami paper, index cards, tape, scissors, a pencil and a pencil sharpener.
CrEATivity Art Kits can be picked up free of charge, while supplies last, at the Lakeshore Food Club, the Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville, and Sandcastles Children’s Museum.
Art kits projects are designed by students from the Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design at the University of Michigan. Grant funding for the crEATivity Art Kits from the Women Who Care of Mason County, the Pennies from Heaven Foundation, the Community Foundation for Mason County and the Great Lakes Energy People Fund as well as support from Engine Creative have helped make this community project possible.