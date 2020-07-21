The Wednesday, July 22 LACA Summer Concert Series performance featuring Tosha Owens and the Essentials has been canceled due to limitations on outdoor gatherings related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
While LACA had measures it planned to implement to help concert goers practice social distancing and were going to encourage the wearing of face masks at the concert, the unknown question was the number of people who would attend. With that uncertainty, both the art center and representatives from the City of Ludington decided the best course of action was to cancel the concert.
"The safety of our community members and those who choose to vacation here is simply more important than any concert," LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner stated in the release.
LACA's website, www.ludingtonartscentger.org, and Facebook page will have updates on upcoming LACA Summer Concert Series dates.